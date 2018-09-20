Funds after football club’s ‘disassociation’ from Velo South

A crowdfunding page has been set up for a football club that has ‘disassociated’ from Velo South.

The page for Loxwood Youth FC, set up by Stop Velo South campaigner Matt Alsbury-Morris, has already raised more than £1,600 in the first 18 hours of going live.

It states the football club was offered funds from Velo South organisers CSM Active to become an official ‘pit-stop’ on the route, but had lost this funding for volunteers on withdrawing its support for the event.

Mr Alsbury Morris said the fundraiser had followed uncertainty at the club over whether to drop its backing for Velo South.

He said: “I said, if they withdrew their support I would donate and others said they would too, so we’re just sticking by our word.”

The page reads: “Loxwood Sports Club was approached by Velo South, who offered a £200 donation to the Youth Football Club to become an official ‘pit-stop’ for Velo South.

“The event required them to have 15 volunteers at the club, for 6 hours, to look after the pit-stop. Valuing their volunteers at £2.22/hour, well below minimum wage.

“Loxwood Youth Football Club have withdrawn their association with the Velo South event, and therefore will not receive any payment from CSM Active Ltd for providing volunteers.

“Let’s show Velo South how much more we value our local clubs, especially those that value developing youth team and give them the support they require.”

