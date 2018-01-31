Future of The Vestry uncertain amid landlord threats

Staff at The Vestry are going ahead with hefty renovations while the building owner is threatening to force them out.

The late-night bar in Southgate – which has had licensing issues in the past – is currently undergoing building work, with an announcement expected in the coming weeks.

Development director Lance Calder, from building owner Parkview Homes, said: “We have no knowledge of the details of the Vestry’s expansion plans, however, we can confirm that a section 146 notice under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1925 has been served on the Vestry’s landlords for breaches of various planning laws.

“We expect these breaches to be remedied as soon as reasonably possible.

“Failure to remedy the breaches will result in forfeiture of all leases at the property.”

The section 146 notice has been served on the middle-man landlord, who leases the bulding from Parkview Homes, and in turn leases it to the Vestry.

Chichester District Council said: “We are investigating an alleged breach of planning conditions at The Vestry. These relate to hours of operation and change of use.”

The Vestry has been approached for comment.