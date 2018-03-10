GALLERY: Pagham pick up win - but others are washed out

Pagham warmed up for their Sussex Senior Cup semi-final against Brighton by visiting the venue that will host - and beating hosts Lancing 1-0.

Lloyd Rowlatt scored the game's only goal just before half-time to earn the Lions a valuable victory. It leaves them sixth, only nine points behind the leaders.

Richie Hellen and Tom Simmonds take their team back to Culver Road on Tuesday night for the county cup semi against Brighton under-23s.

Pagham were fortunate to be playing on an artificial pitch on a day when rain claimed plenty of the local football programme.

Spare a thought for the Rocks and their fans, who made it all way around the M25 and beyond to get to their game with Concord Rangers - only for it to be called off because a portion of the pitch was controversially ruled unplayable. The supporters were not impressed but salvaged something from the day by heading to East Thurrock to see their game with Welling.

The Rocks' mood won't have been helped by hearing two of their relegation rivals, Chippenham and Poole, both won to leave them ten points from safety with only 11 games left.

Pagham celebrate Lloyd Rowlatt's goal / Picture by Roger Smith

By the time they next play, at home to East Thurrock next Saturday, it will have been 21 days since their last game.

Locally, Chichester, Midhurst and Selsey, who were due to play each other, Bosham and Sidlesham all saw games called off.

Rugby was not so weather-hit and Chichester were delighted to secure a 26-23 home win over Brighton at Oaklands Park, their 14th victory in 21 London One South games.