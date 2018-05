It's been a long season in the West Sussex Football League - but the end was well worth the wait for Nyetimber Pirates.

The Bognor-based team have won the premier-division title for the second year in a row - despite a shaky start to the campaign.

The Pirates celebrate / Picture by Roger Smith

They clinched the trophy with a 2-1 win over Angmering Seniors at Pagham's Nyetimber Lane ground.

