GALLERY: Tim Peake meets fans after receiving Freedom of the City

British astronaut Tim Peake took the time to meet scores of young fans after the ceremony in which he was given the Freedom of the City.

Peake, who hails from Chichester, drew a packed house at the Chichester Festival Theatre and, following the ceremony, gave a fascinating presentation on his mission before answering questions from the younger members of the audience.

Tim Peake posing for a selfie with some young fans

Afterwards the astronaut headed to the foyer where he spent time meeting fans and posing for pictures.

Did you have tickets to see Tim? Did you take a picture with him? Send it to news@chiobserver.co.uk and it might be used in the paper.

For more on Tim Peake's award, see the Observer this week (Thursday 1 March) for an eight page pullout.