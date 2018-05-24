Garage destroyed in suspected arson

A fire that burnt out a garage in Chichester last night is thought to have been started deliberately, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed.

Two crews from Chichester were called to Connolly Way at around 6.45pm and arrived to find a derelict garage well alight.

A hose reel was used to put out the fire, which was not near a domestic property, a fire service spokesman said.

Crews remained on scene until 8.25pm to dampen down the site, which was completely destroyed, the spokesman added.

No one is thought to have been hurt in the incident.

Sussex Police have been approached for comment.