Gatwick Airport chaos: ‘Shoot the drones down’

An angry passenger has called on drones causing chaos at Gatwick Airport today to be ‘shot down’ after her flight home for Christmas was cancelled.

Thousands of passengers have been left stranded at Gatwick Airport after drones were spotted in the vicinity of the airfield forcing the runway to close.

Flights have been cancelled and severe disruption has been caused throughout the day due to the ‘deliberate act’.

Former Horsham resident Carol Somerset, who now lives in Bordeaux, was due to fly home this morning after a trip to visit her friends.

She arrived at Gatwick to find her flight cancelled, and was diverted to catch the Eurostar.

She said: “Shoot the drones down. What an upheaval for everyone.”

Others have also expressed their anger including Sussex cricket star Chris Nash and great-grandmother Paddy Kelly who was due to fly to Northern Ireland for her great grandson’s first Christmas.

Police remain at the airport and are treating the incident as a deliberate act. It is not thought to be terror related.

