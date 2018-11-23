Gatwick Airport hits 46 million passengers milestone

Some 46 million passengers travelled through Gatwick Airport in the past 12 months.

It is the first time the airport has hit this passenger total.

Gatwick Airport

Gatwick chief executive officer Stewart Wingate said: “We are delighted to have welcomed 46 million passengers to Gatwick in the last year which is testament to the hard work and innovation of all staff working at the airport.”

An airport spokesman added: “Gatwick has seen a 41% increase in passenger numbers in the last eight years driven by the airport’s new global connections, with long-haul passengers growing 21.3% in the last year alone, and the last 12 months seeing Gatwick’s highest-ever customer satisfaction levels in the airport’s passenger survey.

“Passengers have flocked to new destinations from Gatwick, including Taipei, Buenos Aires and Doha in the last year, while the airport has a new connection to Shanghai, starting from December.”

Growth plans for Gatwick Airport - including controversial proposals for a second runway - were unveiled in October.

Three possible expansion plans are being put forward - including the conversion of the airport’s existing emergency runway into full-time use - which bosses say could create 20,000 new jobs.

A spokesman said: “The publication of Gatwick’s draft master plan reflects Department for Transport guidance for airports to provide regular updates on their long-term plans, and responds to the Government’s recent call for airports to ‘make best use of their existing runways’.”

The airport wants responses to a 12-week public consultation it has launched to gather feedback and views on the draft master plan. Visit www.gatwickairport.com/masterplan2018

Stewart Wingate said: “At Gatwick we work hard with our airlines to ensure that the higher passenger numbers using the airport, attracted by new and improved services, are balanced by noise improvements for our local neighbours. Our ambition to be the UK’s most sustainable airport has already seen us become the first carbon neutral London airport and also the first airport to achieve zero waste to landfill.

“In response to passenger demand for Gatwick’s global connectivity, we have published the airport’s draft master plan, setting out our vision for growth to the 2030s. We are now seeking feedback from the public, including our local neighbours and our airport partners on this draft master plan, as we seek to fulfil our role for the country, in the most sustainable way.”