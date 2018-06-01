Giant giraffe cake by Chichester beauty therapist goes down a treat

This seven foot tall giraffe cake really was edible.

Chichester beauty therapist Sue Sayers said she baked 16 chocolate cakes, 14 Madeira cakes and six carrot cakes to create the giant, which had to be transported in a van to a 50th birthday party for her friend Mark.

Sue Sayers made this 7ft giraffe cake out of 36 chocolate, madeira and carrot cakes.

Sue, 49, said she’d wanted to ‘go big or go home’ and selected Mark’s favourite animal for the present.

She said: “I’d never really made cakes before, but I’ve been watching ‘Extreme Cake Makers’ on Channel 4 and ‘Cake Boss’ on the Living channel.

“I wanted Mark to have an amazing cake, but they cost a fortune to buy!

“I’ve always been a bit arty, so, armed with the knowledge I’d gained from the TV shows, I started having a go.

“I’m really proud of myself as I’ve uncovered a hidden talent I never knew I had.”

To construct the dessert, Sue had had to make a large wooden frame to hold all the cakes together.

Most of the neck of the giraffe was made of cake, covered with chocolate ganache, while the underbelly was made of melted marshmellow and rice crispies covered with ganache and fondant icing.

And as for the 159 guests expected at the party?

“I had great feedback regarding the taste of the cake and I think pretty much everyone at the party had a slice,” Sue said.

“Mark was totally gobsmacked!”