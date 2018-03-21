Gina set to achieve marathon dream

A Lavant woman is set to take on a marathon challenge and achieve a lifelong dream, despite her health problems.

Gina Quest has always dreamed of running the London Marathon, and even her diagnosis of Rheumatoid Arthritis has not diminished her enthusiasm for taking part.

This year her dream will be fulfilled as Gina, with her guide runner and training partner Bob Mallett, join the Arthritis Research UK team for the event, which will take place on Sunday, April 22.

Gina is a past pupil of Chichester’s St Anthony’s School, which is supporting her endeavour as part of ‘Team Gina’.

She said: “Eight years ago I was diagnosed with Rheumatoid Arthritis, at 22 years of age.

“I have always enjoyed being active in life and have spent a lot of time raising money for Sailing for Disabled.

“Blood results are showing I am free of inflammation at present so I would like to use this opportunity to raise money for Arthritis Research. Because of health problems Bob Mallett is joining me as a guide runner.”

Gina has smashed her original aim to raise £2,500, having currently raised more than £2,680. Further donations can be made via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/gina-quest.

Arthritis Research UK aims to help everyone affected by arthritis to live fuller lives.