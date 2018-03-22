Girl, 17, hospitalised after Chichester car park fall

A 17-year-old local girl was taken to hospital on Saturday night after falling from the third floor of a Chichester car park, Sussex police confirmed today.

A spokesman confirmed officers were called by the ambulance service at 10.47pm to the multi-storey near Waitrose.

“The 17-year-girl, who lives locally, was taken to hospital in Southampton to be treated for serious back and leg injuries which are not assessed as life threatening,” they added. “There are no suspicious circumstances and no further police enquiries are being made.”

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust said an ambulance and two cars were sent to the scene.