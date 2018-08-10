Glitch causes problems for Portsmouth’s Big Screen

IT HAS screened opera and keeps people entertained in Portsmouth Guildhall.

But now a large red square has marred the Big Screen in the city centre.

A technical glitch has left the huge television red faced as engineers race to fix it.

Posting on Twitter, @BigScreenPorts said: ‘We're upgrading our equipment to stay sustainable as we turned 10 years old yesterday.

‘Essentially, the old equipment is having an argument with new equipment.

‘We should have engineers coming out next week to fix it.’

Run by Portsmouth City Council and the University of Portsmouth, paid-for advertising is also run on the screen.

A message posted on Tuesday said: ‘We're aware of a technical issue that's currently affecting the Big Screen.

‘Advertisers have been contacted with campaign currently being paused until the issue has been resolved. We are looking at a quick fix as soon as possible.’

A Portsmouth City Council spokeswoman said: ‘The Big Screen currently has a technical issue, engineers have been called and we hope to have it working again as soon as possible.’