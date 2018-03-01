Goodwood partners with local water supplier South Downs Water

Goodwood has partnered with Southbourne supplier South Downs Water, as the estate-wide provider of natural mineral water.

The South Downs Water spring, just five miles north west of Goodwood, will be 100 years old this year. It produces a premium natural mineral water that rivals the some of the finest waters in the world.

The water is bottled at source and is untouched from source to bottle.

Amanda Duquenoy, business development manager, said: "Water is naturally filtered through the deep chalk layers of the South Downs, giving the water an exceptional purity of taste, 100 per cent traceability and local provenance, making it the perfect water partner for the Goodwood Estate.

"Our partnership will help to reduce food miles and cut carbon emissions, having a positive impact on the local environment. It will positively influence local economic sustainability, encourage more local sourcing and further endorses the incredible resources this area has to offer."

South Downs Water will be a partner of Festival of Speed, Goodwood Racecourse and Goodwood Revival, as well as supplying its natural mineral water, the more pure and untouched form of bottled water, to Goodwood’s numerous venues across the estate.

Will Windsor, managing director of South Downs Water, said: "I am absolutely delighted that South Downs Water is now the water partner for the Goodwood Estate.

"It is a true representation of local businesses supporting one another which is so important in sustaining our local economy. This year, our spring will be 100 years old and what a great centenary it will be.”

South Downs Water was one of the many independent businesses showcasing their wares at the Taste West Sussex Meet the Buyer event on Monday.

South Downs Water employs 12 staff and has been supplying bottled natural mineral water to the South Downs region for 28 years.

Amanda said: "Why drink water that has travelled thousands of miles to get to you when our premium South Downs Natural Mineral Water is right on your doorstep."