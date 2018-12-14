Goodwood swap membership fees for food bank initiative

Staff of Goodwood Health Club are inviting all to help with their special initiative throughout December.

Instead of paying the usual £100 joining fee, the club is asking new members make a donation to either the Chichester District Foodbank or the RSPCA Mount Noddy Animal Centre.

Project Manager at Chichester District Foodbank, Joanne Kondabeka, said; “Since the demand for food parcels has increased over the last few months, we are so grateful to Goodwood for organising a food collection to help Chichester District Foodbank meet the needs of families and individuals who are facing a bleak Christmas due to financial crisis.”

Donations to the Chichester District Foodbank can include;

Tinned meat

Tinned fish

Tinned fruit

Tinned vegetables (carrots, peas, sweetcorn)

Potatoes (tinned or mashed)

Cooking sauces

Coffee

Milk (UHT or powdered)

Cereals

Fruit juice (long life)

Tinned puddings

Sponge puddings

Rice pudding / custard

Jam

Instant mashed potato

Biscuits / treats

Toilet roll

For more information on the Chichester District Foodbank, please contact Joanne Kondabeka on 01243 773687 and for more on the Mount Noddy Centre contact 07395 792891.