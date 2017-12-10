Graduation success for college students

A group of six Higher Education students from Havant and South Downs College have graduated at the University of Chichester.

The graduates are the first cohort of students who did the first two years of their degree at HSDC. Lecturers Pippa Millard and Lisa Portal have both expressed their delight in their successes.

The ceremony took place at the Chichester Festival Theatre, where Carly Morrison, Louise Williamson, Leah Barlow, Kerry Morrison and Lauren Parry received their qualifications.

The students have studied for two years, working in the Early Years’ sector and attending university one day a week.

Lisa Portal, senior lecturer, said: “We are exceedingly proud of them all. They are now studying at HSDC for a further year to top-up their qualification to a BA(Hons) in Early Childhood.”