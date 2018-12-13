Grandads set off on 3,000-mile Atlantic crossing

NOT many men in their 60s would want to face 40ft waves and grabbing two-hour naps in a 3,000-mile row across the Atlantic Ocean.

But former servicemen Peter Ketley, 62, from Denmead, and Neil Young, 61, are drawing on their paratrooper past, and charities close to their hearts to keep their muscles pumping in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge from the Canary Island of La Gomera to Caribbean Island Antigua.

Peter Ketley from Denmead, and Neil Young are rowing 3,000 miles across the Atlantic. Picture: Colin Kirby

Their eight-metre long, two-metre wide boat, Grandads Of The Atlantic, set out yesterday along with 27 similar boats with crews ranging from lone skippers to five members.

‘We were inspired by a previous four-man amputee crew that used the same gym as us,’ said Peter.

‘Although we are both ex-paratroopers we had no real water experience so started training on a rowing machine.

‘After raising funds to buy our new boat from the race organisers, we did training rows around the Isle of Wight and a 172-mile leg to Burnham on Crouch.’

Losing service friends has given them a determination to raise funds for their three charities, Support Our Paras, the Royal British Legion, and children’s cause Dreams Come True.

Peter said: ‘We have a target of raising £250,000 for the three charities and have hopes of doing an under 50 day journey as well as setting a record for the oldest pair to complete the crossing.’

Food is very basic, dehydrated with lots of protein, water will come from a solar powered desalination machine backed with a much slower hand cranked purifier if the big unit has problems.

Rowers need to drink around 10 litres each a day, sleep is in short bursts as the pair will row two hours on, and two off for a snooze in the cramped cabin at one end of the boat.

The festive season will be a tough time to be away from family but they have one indulgence.

Neil’s wife has baked them a fruit cake for Christmas Day.

You can follow their progress and donate to their causes via the website grandadsoftheatlantic.com