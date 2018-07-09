Great Gatsby glamour for Chichester High students at end of year prom

Chichester High School saw 160 Year 11 students enjoy the culmination of all their hard work as they attended their prom.

From 6.15pm, students began to arrive in a wide variety of transport, including someone arriving in a Tuk Tuk. They were met by Mr Coles who escorted them from the car towards the red carpet, where they were greeted with a round of applause from family who had come to see them in their finery.

After a photo stop and music from younger members of the school community, they entered Kingsham Hall, which had been transformed, into a Great Gatsby themed mocktail bar. The prom committee had decorated the areas with with hand painted black and gold patterned bottles holding ostrich and peacock feathers on each table.

The students then sat down to a meal provided by SJI Food and Service. This was all served by volunteers from the Sixth Form and Year 10, who traditional support the Year 11 prom. The prom committee gave out an array of fun awards including best ‘couple’. The staff picked the best-dressed boy and girl.

After dinner, the students danced the night away to DJ Si, or visited the mocktail bar for an array of mocktails and stopped off in the photo booth to immortalise the event. Despite the heat, the students danced until the evening end at 11pm. The students had a wonderful evening and many commented on what an amazing night they had had.

Huge thanks have been extended to the prom committee and Mrs Read in helping make this event so spectacular.