‘Great hope’ that Chichester pub can be saved

A series of workshops took place on Saturday about the future of Muchos Nachos.

Residents contributed ideas about what they want the pub, in Whyke Road, Chichester, to be like in three years’ time.

The workshops on Saturday

The building has been put up for sale and a group is working on putting together a community bid.

Green city councillor Sarah Sharp, who ran the workshops, said: “The comments we received from both the survey and the workshops centre around the community and give me great hope that we can save the pub.

“Already we have volunteers planning a new book club and craft club and our first quiz is taking place on Wednesday (February 28).

“The challenge ahead of us is big but knowing that other communities throughout the country have been successful and the fantastic opportunities we have to work with Plunkett Foundation and the Community Shares Company, give me hope that this challenge is not insurmountable.”

Councillor Sharp added that a date has been set for an independent valuation of the property with MJD Hughes.

Anyone who wants to help the campaign to set up a community pub in Whyke, please contact sarah.ccc13@gmail.com or phone 07789 843556.