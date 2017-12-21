Green light for 150-foot sea defence in West Wittering

Permission has been granted for a 150-foot timber sea defence to be built to protect a West Wittering home.

The large oak structure can now be erected on the foreshore of the coastal property in Rookwood Lane.

Its garden backs onto the public footpath linking West Wittering with Itchenor which is ‘close to collapsing onto the beach’ because of wave damage in two sections measuring 25m, the application states.

Currently there is no sea defence to protect against flooding that neighbouring properties enjoy and ‘some trees have been lost as the unstable bank has fallen onto the beach’, the document states.

The timber structure is ‘designed to be unobtrusive and to blend in to the natural appearance of the foreshore’, it adds.

The property sits within the Chichester Harbour Area Of Outstanding Natural Beauty and a number of conditions have been attached ‘to secure the protection of this nationally designated landscape, protected species and tree protection’.