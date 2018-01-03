Green screen gaffe ruins Star Wars at Chichester Cineworld

A father-and-son treat to see the new Star Wars on Friday was ruined when the film was replaced with green screen for eight minutes.

Dad James David and his teenage son William had just settled into the movie at Cineworld Chichester when the action cut out at a crucial moment.

James, who paid £45 for two IMAX tickets and snacks, has complained to the cinema chain but has heard nothing.

He said: “Eight minutes in the screen went to green.

“Everybody just couldn’t understand what was going on.”

James said a member of staff then told viewers that because the trailers were not played there would be an eight minute pause before the film resumed.

However James said the film started on time and him and his son watched trailers, including for the new Marvel film Black Panther.

After eight minutes of green screen the movie was switched back on, but James said the day out for him and his son was marred.

“It was a dad and son treat, it ruined the complete experience.

“William’s a big star wars fan. He hadn’t felt very well over Christmas.

“He was disappointed too.”

When he got home to Goring Road in Worthing that evening, James complained to Cineworld.

However after being promised a response the next day, he has since heard nothing from Cineworld.

The Last Jedi stars John Boyega, Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver alongside Star Wars legends Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill.

A Cineworld spokesman said: “We can confirm that last Friday, a screening of Star Wars started early due to a technical glitch in our screen and a few minutes of the feature film played before its scheduled time.

“The feature film was restarted and played as planned with no interruptions at the scheduled start time.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and will be in touch with this customer as a priority.”