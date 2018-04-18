GreenThumb team members raise thousands for St Wilfrid’s

An expert lawn care service has made a special donation to a Chichester based hospice.

Chichester’s GreenThumb has made a donation of hundreds of pounds to St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

The cheque was presented to a representative from the hospice late last month. GreenThumb team members Emily Hackett and Graeme Banks gave the cheque to Alex Burch of the St Wilfrid’s charity.

Tom Tupper, customer experience manager at GreenThumb in Chichester, said: “We’re a local lawn care company treating lawns in West Sussex for more than 15 years.

“Every year our customers require winter machine work to maintain and keep them healthy and looking good.

“For every treatment the customers ask us to carry out we put some money aside for a charity which is chosen by our staff members.

“Last year we raised £350 for a CDH UK.

“This year because of the dry conditions last summer our lawns were in need of more work therefore we are very happy to say we raised £744.

“The reason we chose St Wilfrid’s Hospice is because its a charity close to the hearts of a number of our team members.”