Gym club plans for Sidlesham base gain support

More than 50 letters of support have been written to the council asking for a dedicated gymnastics facility in Sidlesham.

Talented gymnasts at The Academy of Gym (TAG) perform well in regional competitions but have to travel miles each week to train at facilities in Bognor, Chidham and Portsmouth.

The popular, not-for-profit, gymnastics club is currently based at Westgate Leisure Centre, which lacks specialist features such as safety pits and sprung flooring.

Kris Dorney, head coach at TAG, said: “All our gymnasts have done fantastically well at recent competitions, despite the fact that compared to other clubs we cannot currently offer the same number of training hours and access to training facilities.

“Having new premises really could lead to a future champion coming from this area and we hope the council will be keen to support us.”

Earlier this year the club put in a change of use application for a warehouse at Keynor Farm, Chalk Lane, Sidlesham, to become its training centre.

West Sussex County Council has asked for more information as to access arrangements.

See Chichester District Council application 18/00271/FUL.