Hair and Beauty Salons’ ‘Team Q’ pays tribute to hard work

Team members from the Chichester and Midhurst branches of Q Hair and Beauty held a special day to pay tribute to the hard work and achievements of Team Q.

The entire team came together at the Park Hotel at Chichester for activities and team building at QFest.

Dawn Lawrence, managing director of the multi-award-winning salon on North Street, has always attributed the remarkable ongoing success of the business to the strength and talents of its team, both in the long-established salon on North Street and the new sister branch which opened in Midhurst earlier last year.

After tucking into a hearty breakfast, there was an informal break-out session followed by razor cutting training for the stylists by Pep Pasqualino from Paul Mitchell, a reservations brain-storm, a talk on the best use of social media, and ‘Making Figures Work For You’, an insight on how to utilise salon performance tools.

The awards were eagerly awaited and no-one was disappointed as all the departments and individuals were singled out for special praise.

Dawn said: “We all had such a fabulous day and it was a great way of pulling the team together. As well as rewarding everyone on Team Q, it reinforced our commitment to our brand, our love for Paul Mitchell and Moroccanoil and, more importantly, each other and our vision for the future.”

There was recognition for all and leading the way in the seven members selected for the Hall of Fame was Becki Botterill who joined Q in 1987 and has given the business 31 years of fantastic service.

Equally impressive were those named in the Roll of Recognition - Beth Middlecoate for her continued support in the development of the new Midhurst salon, Bella Thwaites for the training and development of future professionals, and Chloe Hitchman for development of the beauty therapist team.

Dawn said: “Bringing the team together like this is very important. It’s a way of showing them how important a role they play in the business and letting them know how much we appreciate them.”