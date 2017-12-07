Happy ending for flat fire as no-one hurt

A kitchen fire in Chichester had a happy ending as no-one was injured.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to Gilmore Road at around 3.20pm on Wednesday, December 6 after reports of smoke billowing from a second-floor flat.

Three appliances were sent due to fears someone was trapped inside, but the fire was out on arrival and no-one was inside the flat, and everyone else in the building was accounted for.

The fire was caused by a hob that had been left on, and the kitchen was smoke-logged.

They left at just before 4pm.