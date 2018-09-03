Harbour master 'honoured' after receiving prestigious award

A harbour master from Chichester has said he is 'honoured' to receive a prestigious award from the Department for Transport.

Captain Nigel Jardine is to be given the award for services to UK ports and the maritime industry including the small port sector.

Captain Jardine is one of 19 people who have been awarded the Merchant Navy Medal for Meritorious Service.

He said: “It’s a great honour to receive this prestigious award. Merchant ships are ever present in the Eastern Solent and as Pilot for Langstone Harbour I see at first-hand the skill, dedication and commitment to safety of the men and women of our Merchant Navy."

After five years as deputy harbour master and pilot in Rye, he was appointed harbour master in Torbay where he was based in Brixham until his appointment as manager and harbour master at Langstone Harbour in 1998.

He is still working and remains an active Council member of the British Ports Association, where he represents the interests of smaller ports.

"I am also privileged in my role as Langstone Harbour Master to work with very many ex-seafarers on whom the ports industry depends for its safety, security and efficiency.

"It wouldn’t have been possible for me to make any contribution to the improvement of industry standards or to the resolution of challenges facing small ports without the advice and support of my friends and colleagues, many of whom share my background as a Merchant Navy officer. At some time or other they have all deserved a medal.”

Maritime minister Nusrat Ghani said: "Our merchant navy is crucial to keeping the UK thriving – helping deliver goods, energy and food to our homes.

"These 19 people are a credit not just to the maritime industry but to the wider nation. The have gone above and beyond their duty for the benefit of others."