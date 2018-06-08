Haslemere Christmas event founder is honoured by the Queen

A Haslemere man who raises money for the town’s Christmas lights and puts them up himself to save money has been honoured by the Queen.

Mr Brian Howard, 74, of Courts Mount Road, was made an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours for services to the community.

His case studay said: “For more than 35 years he has given selfless service to the town of Haslemere.

“He has been involved in the Haslemere Chamber of Trade and Commerce since 1983.

“He was the founder of the Christmas Lights and Carol Concert which is held every year.

“The event has been running for over 30 years, attracting 500 to 1,000 people to sing with the town band and welcome in the festive period.

“He raises funds for the Christmas lights and puts them up himself to save money.

“He also came up with the idea for initiating the town’s Christmas market – the event has become a huge attraction and has run since 2001, bringing an average 10,000 visitors.

“He successfully ran the Haslemere Hogs project which was completed in September 2017 and involved local businesses raising £35,000 for various charities.

“His latest project is a similar initiative called Haslemere Hares.”

Find out who else was honoured by the Queen at: https://www.wscountytimes.co.uk/1.8526929