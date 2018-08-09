Have you seen missing Wayne from Chichester?

Police are concerned for a missing Chichester man.

Wayne Mohrhardt, 44, was last seen at his home on June 21 but was later spotted in London on June27.

He is white, 5ft 11ins tall, with dark brown hair, facial hair and a dragon tattoo on his right arm.

Police said Wayne was last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a dark coloured shirt and carrying a padded jacket.

Wayne requires regular medication and it is not believed he has taken any money with him.

If anyone has any information on Wayne’s whereabouts they can report online or call 101 quoting reference 652 of 30/07.