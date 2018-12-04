Have you seen the 'Mysterious Cucumber Man' driving around Chichester?

Courtesy of Chichester Sussex facebook page
A social media post asked Chichester residents if they had seen the 'Cucumber Man' driving around the city.

Chichester Sussex Facebook page asked: "Have you seen the mysterious Cucumber Man riding his marvellous machine on the lower Bognor road?"

'Mysterious Cucumber Man'. Picture by Alex Fryer

Lavant resident, 36-year-old Alex Fryer, had been driving behind the 'Cucumber Man'.

Alex said: "I noticed this chap causing a bit of a tailback on the lower Bognor road this morning at about 8am. He seems to be driving a cucumber on wheels.

"I couldn't be sure if he is an eccentric character or a bit of a menace."

Under the post members of the public said that they had seen the driver but questioned the safety of the three-wheeled vehicle.