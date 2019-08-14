Haystack catches fire in Tangmere

Fire crews spent more than four hours tackling a blaze in Tangmere this morning (Wednesday).

According to West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, crews were alerted shortly after 4am to a haystack fire in City Fields Way.

A spokesman said: “We were called to reports of a large haystack on fire at 4.07am

"Two crews were mobilised to the scene and upon arrival found the bales of hay well alight.

“A crew from East Wittering was mobilised shortly after 5am to relieve one of the Chichester crews, and remained at the scene bringing the blaze under control until 8.30am."

Appropriately 900 hay bales were alight next to the old runway but 'no properties were in danger', the fire service said.

Fire

The spokesman added: "The landowner was at the scene and there will be re-inspections at 11.30am and 3.30pm to see how it is getting on."

Have you read?: Partial road closure after accident near Chichester

A Chichester Christmas market ‘needs sensitivity’ from operator