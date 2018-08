A man is being treated after suffering a suspected cardiac arrest in New Park road.

A man, said to be in his 70's, is being treated after he was taken ill at a community centre at around 2pm today, police have said.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said that two ambulances and a response car had been called to New Park Community Centre in Chichester.

Two people began CPR at the scene before the ambulances arrived before the patient was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth.