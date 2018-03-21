Bognor GPs look for efficiency changes amid growing demand

Amid continuous pressures on NHS services, nine GP surgeries around Bognor have been working together to make changes in a bid to improve patients’ experience and relieve stress on staff.

Bersted Green Surgery, Maywood Health Care Centre, West Meads Surgery, Bognor Medical Centre, Arundel Surgery, Avisford Medical Group, Grove House Surgery, Flansham Park Health Centre and The Croft Surgery have just completed NHS England’s Productive General Practice quick start programme.

The eight-week programme started in November and saw each practice assigned a facilitator to help with a range of things, like a redesign of everyday processes such as repeat prescriptions which cause both doctors and patients frustration, as well as adopting a new approach to frequent attenders.

Karen Sallis, business manager at Bersted Green, said: “The aim of the programme is to release time by improving efficiency.

“It has also been a great way of involving different staff members in designing new ways of working and has provided our management team with the skills to continue this work once we don’t have the benefit of an external facilitator.

“All of the practices have found this to be hugely rewarding and a really positive experience at a time when the pressure is on and there is a tendency to worry about all the negatives.”

Last Thursday, practice managers and staff from the nine surgeries involved gathered at Bognor Football Club to share the results of their hard work after each completed two modules.

Each practice displayed information about the modules that they completed and what has been achieved, and will now look to continue to implement the changes made without a facilitator.