Chichester care home closure a ‘difficult decision’

A care home is to close, its owner has announced with sadness.

“I can confirm that we have made the difficult decision to close Abbas Combe Nursing Home,” Romesh Dharmasingham, director of Lotus Care Group which owns the Whyke Road home, told the Observer.

“Abbas Combe has been part of our family business for more than 13 years, and in that time we have provided high quality care to several residents from the local community and beyond.

“However, we have reluctantly come to the decision that the current premises now require a sustained period of modernisation which would incur significant investment, and therefore with this in mind we feel that the property is not best equipped to provide the appropriate level of care that our residents deserve in the years ahead.

It is our hope that the site will now be renewed with facilities that will enable it to best serve its residents and the local community, well into the future.

“Accordingly, we will now work to ensure that our residents are transferred to new and suitable accommodation in the safest and most comfortable way possible. We will also help our staff to find alternative employment as best we can.

“We would also like to place on record our sincere thanks to our staff for their hard work over the years at Abbas Combe and for the continued support of our residents friends and families.”

It is currently unclear how many people live there and exactly when the home will close.