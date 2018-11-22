Chichester gym class to fight back at cancer

A Chichester-based gym is going the extra mile to help people suffering with cancer fight back at their illness.

Later this month Westgate Leisure Centre will be releasing a new class into its timetable called ‘Chemosize’.

The class will give those going through either Chemotherapy or Radiotherapy the opportunity to use physical exercise as their fighting mechanism through their treatment process.

As of the Wednesday, Novemeber 28, the class will run on a weekly basis in the centre’s Tuscany studio between 10am to 11am.

Active for Health Co-ordinator, Tina Scutt, said: “The aim of the class is to decrease fatigue, improve cardiovascular fitness, posture, mobility and self confidence.

”There will be a consistent number of exercises that will involve chairs, dumbbells, bars and bands lead by a qualified instructor”.

Each class will start on a low intensity level and build up gradually allowing every member to make progress at their own pace.

Cancer Research UK reports have revealed that exercise could in fact prevent 3,400 cases of cancer each year and that exercise is helpful for people going through the illness.

To participate in Chemosize a referral from a GP or local Cancer nurse is required.

For more call 01243 785651.