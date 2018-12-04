Council gets £453k to help West Sussex children cope with alcoholic parents

A COUNCIL has been awarded £454,361 to pay for a scheme to support children with alcoholic parents.

The money for West Sussex County Council was announced by Public Heath England last night.

The council hopes its scheme will improve the prospects for children whose lives have been affected by their alcoholic parents.

Cash will pay for two new specialists to work with families, while funding work to identify problems at home earlier.

As well as trying to catch the problem earlier, the project will focus on helping children who are already living with the effects of a parent dependent on alcohol.