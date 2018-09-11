Emsworth care home receives 'good' after inspection

An Emsworth care home has received a rating of 'good' after an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Ferndale Residential Care Home in Mosdell Road, Southbourne, received the rating in terms of being safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led after the surprise inspection on August 2 and 7.

Part of the report reads: "People were treated with kindness, dignity and in a way which promoted their right to a good standard of care. People's privacy was respected."

It added: "People received person-centred care which reflected their needs, wishes and preferences.

"Activities which met people's individual needs were provided at the service. People told us they were happy with this provision which included in-house activities and regular visits from an external entertainer."

"Everyone we spoke to was aware of how to make a complaint, however no-one wished to do so. People told us they felt able to raise any concerns informally with staff."

The CQC said that relatives of people in care were satisfied with the standard of care provided. They said they were told by one person: "I could not ask for a better place – they are all angels"

Staff at Ferndale have kept the service at a 'good' level since their last inspection in 2015.

The report comes as the CQC published 148 reports on services in London and south regions in the past week.

To find out more visit, https://www.cqc.org.uk/location/1-346180792/reports

