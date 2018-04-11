Gaston Farm takes measures after parasite concerns

Gaston Farm has ceased the holding of all lambs today after health concerns were raised.

It comes after a mum took to social media to link a visit to the Slindon business with her child contracting Cryptosporidiosis.

In a statement Gaston Farm said the move was the protect the public but that none of its sheep have displayed any symptoms.

It added Environmental Health had visited and is 'currently happy with our procedures and happy for us to remain open to visitors'.

"While this is the case and while there is risk at every farm and every public attraction, we all take any risk to public heath seriously," it said.

"There are bacteria and parasites in the faeces of every animal, and while we do everything we can to promote good hand washing, the safest precautions at the moment is to cease lamb handling. We know that many of you will be disappointed by that but we just want to make sure that we are reducing any risk as much as we can.

"We advise that anyone with concerns does their own research, and visit us only if they feel happy to do so. And of course, we remind those that do visit us to please uphold strict hand-washing. While thorough hand washing cannot completely protect you from contracting illness, it is a sensible precaution.

"Our thoughts and wishes are with the families affected," it added.