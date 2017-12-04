Horses killed in Bracklesham Bay collision

Two horses were killed when they were in collision with a car in Bracklesham Bay, police have confirmed.

The incident happened afterly after 7pm on Friday night (December 1) when police were called to a collision between a car and the two animals in Bracklesham Lane.

In a statement, Sussex Police said: “The road was partially blocked while emergency services attended, and the animals sadly died at the scene.

“The driver of a grey Nissan Qashqai involved in the collision, a 54-year-old woman from Chichester, was taken to St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester with minor injuries.”

Did you see what happened? Contact the Observer by emailing news@chiobserver.co.uk or calling 01243 534166.