Measles outbreak at Chichester school reaches double figures

Special clinics are being set up to combat the continued outbreak of measles among Chichester schoolchildren.

There have been 15 cases at Chichester High School in recent weeks, Public Health England (PHE) confirmed.

Yasmin Maskatiya, head teacher at the school, said: “We have been concerned about the cases of measles and we understand this can be a worrying time for our families, children and staff.

“We wish the children who have contracted measles a speedy recovery to good health.

“However, as we always find here at Chichester High School, we have had a fantastic response from our school, parents and local community.

“We are very grateful to PHE which has provided amazing support and we are very pleased to be working in partnership to offer the MMR vaccinations at the school.”

Could you spot the symptoms? Click here to see a video about the main signs of measles.

PHE is urging those in the Chichester area to ensure everyone in their family has received two doses of MMR vaccine, and to be aware of the symptoms of measles.

The vaccine can be obtained free of charge at the GP surgery.

In response to the recent outbreak, two MMR catch up clinics have been arranged.

One will be on Monday, May 21 at Chichester High School (for pupils and their siblings) and a community clinic on Wednesday, May 23 for pupils in the wider area (by appointment only).

Measles is a highly infectious viral illness that can lead to serious complications.

Dr Sarah Lock from PHE South East said: “While measles has, until now, been relatively uncommon in England thanks to the MMR vaccine, those who are unvaccinated, or not fully vaccinated, remain susceptible to the disease.

“We are taking this action to protect the spread of infection to other members of the community, by offering the vaccination directly to those pupils at to the school as well as the wider schools area.”