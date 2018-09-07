Plans for 75-bed care home in Donnington

Plans have been submitted for the demolition of former St Wilfrid's Hospice site to make way for a 75-bed care home.

The application, put forward by Care UK, includes access, parking, landscaping amongst other works to the site in Grosvenor Road, Donnington.

A public exhibition was held at the site in March which from which feedback was 'overall very positive', a spokesman said.

Received by Chichester District Council on August 16, part of the plan reads: "Nationally, there is a growing elderly population which contributes to a need for more care provision.

"People in the UK are living longer and some elderly people need additional care to live fulfilling lives, with access to care support and nursing services on demand."

It adds: "The type of living accommodation found in the care home consists of 75 bedroom units with en-suite to allow for safety and accessibility of each bedroom.

"The bedroom layouts have been carefully considered for elderly residents that may have difficulty with mobility and accessibility."

The news comes as St Wilfrid's Hospice announced it was moving site.

Councillor John Ridd (Con) said the plans had been discussed 'very well' with the parish council.

He said: "The people I spoke with at the open day with seem very positive.

"The one major concern is parking but the developers are conscious of it.

"It's important that we get the parking sorted as soon as possible but lot of people are speaking in favour."

The determination deadline is set as November 27. For more information see reference: 18/02109/FUL

