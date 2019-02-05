Selsey project brings generations together and spreads Dementia awareness

A project has been launched bringing both children and the elderly together to inform all on what it is like living with Dementia.

The Selsey Dementia Action Alliance is set to make a difference in the community, with the aim to help school children understand more about dementia and the affects it can have on sufferers.

The Dementia Action Alliance organises visits for school children between the ages of 12 and 14 from The Academy Selsey to the Auburn Lodge and other care homes.

The visits these various care homes helps each individual student understand not only what dementia is but how to communicate with care home residents who have the condition.

The project was able to kick off with the support of a £2,000 grant from Clarion Futures, the charitable foundation of Clarion Housing Group.

Chairman of the Selsey Dementia Action Alliance, Mike Nicholls, said: “This project brings people at different stages of life together to understand dementia, to learn and to enjoy the company of someone from a different generation.

“We are very grateful to Clarion Futures for the funding and the opportunities it has created.”

The visits are designed around ‘talking boxes’, which are boxes containing everyday items from decades ago, providing the opportunity for residents with dementia to talk to the children about their past in a conversational and educational way.

The grant to Selsey Dementia Action Alliance is part of a £250,000 programme helping residents to run local projects across the UK.

Head of communities at Clarion Futures, Matt Parsonage, said: “Most of us know someone who is living with dementia and we are pleased to be supporting a project that is educational and brings different generations together in a warm and welcoming environment.”

For further information about the Selsey Dementia Action Alliance visit www.youthdream.co.uk.