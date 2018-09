Tesco has recalled a batch of its organic almonds due to the presence of salmonella.

The bacterial disease was found in one of the 200g packs (lot number L8004010 with a best before date of February 2019).

Symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.

Tesco has recalled the product and has informed its customers.

Point of sale notices are being displayed in all retail stores that are selling the product.

No other Tesco products are known to be affected.