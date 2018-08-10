These are Chichester’s best and worst rated GP practices – as rated by you

The Chichester Observer can today reveal a list of Chichester’s best and worst GP surgeries, based on ratings provided by patients.

The information is available on the NHS Choices website, and is based on responses provided in the GP Patient Survey for those surgeries within a ten mile radius of PO19.

GP ratings for Chichester

Patients are asked how likely they are to recommend their practice to others. The survey is sent out twice a year to more than 1 million adults who are registered with a GP in England.

How to check your local GP practice’s patient satisfaction rating



Here is the list of the best and worst surgeries in Chichester, based on the percentage of people who said they would recommend their GP surgery to others.

Data for some practices was not available. To find out the rating of your nearest practice, enter your postcode at www.nhs.uk.

Tangmere Medical Centre – Malcolm Road, Tangmere – 93.1 per cent would recommend

Selsey Medical Practice – High Street, Selsey – 86.8 per cent would recommend

Witterings Medical Centre – Cakeham Road, East Wittering – 84 per cent would recommend

Langley House Surgery – 27 West Street, Chichester – 83 per cent would recommend

The Bosham Surgery – Unit 4 Broadbridge Business Centre, Delling Lane, Bosham – 83 per cent would recommend

The Croft Surgery – Barnham Road, Eastergate, Chichester – 76.4 per cent would recommend

Lavant Road Surgery – 8 Lavant Road, Chichester – 73.9 per cent would recommend

Parklands Surgery – 4 Parklands Road, Chichester – 71.7 per cent would recommend

Cathedral Medical Group – Cawley Road, Chichester – 68.6 per cent would recommend

