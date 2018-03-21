VIDEO: Children star in dance video for World Down Syndrome Day

Chichester and Bognor children have been ‘getting their funk on’ to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day in style today.

Chichester Down Syndrome Support Group has created a brilliant video starring its members dancing to Uptown Funk.

And like parents and their children with Down syndrome around the country who have released videos to celebrate the day, on Wednesday, March 21, the budding Chichester and Bognor stars are hoping their efforts go viral on social media.

The group, which supports more than 60 local families with youngsters ranging in age from newborn to their late 20s, have been busy rehearsing for six months to make the video in time for its release this week.

Every week since September, 25 children with Down Syndrome and their siblings have attended dance classes run by teacher Suzanne Hill.

In December,they performed to their mums and dads and it went down a storm.

Chichester Down Syndrome Support Group's dance video

Kath Lake, events coordinator at the support group, said: “We couldn’t believe how far they had come in just one term.

“Children who had been too shy to take part in September were now joining in with gusto in front of their families. What a transformation.

“With Suzanne’s expert, dedicated lead and with her boundless levels of energy, we have seen our children grow, develop and learn new skills.”

Local media company beechtobeach ltd, along with art director Louisa Moxey, donated their time and expertise to capture the whole project on video.

One of the stars, Isabelle Lack, 24, said “I really enjoyed making the dance video.

“Being part of the dance group with Suzanne has inspired me and I’d like to be involved with more dance videos. I love it.”

Dance teacher Suzanne added: “I have loved every minute teaching this fantastic group of young people to dance.

“They are enthusiastic and such great fun to be with.

“They continue to educate, amaze and impress me every week with their new skills.”

The group is hoping the video, dancing to Uptown Funk by Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars, will be shared widely to show everyone what amazing things children with Down Syndrome can achieve with the right support and opportunities.

The group has also thanked J W Sports in Bognor who supplied and printed the T-shirts at cost price, and fundraiser Natalie Hodges, who helped raise money for the cost of the dance classes and village hall hire.

Chichester Down Syndrome Support Group’s fundraising page can be found at https://mydonate.bt.com/charities/chichesterdownssyndromesupportgroup

