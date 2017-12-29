Visitors charged £2million to park at our hospitals last year

Vistors to Worthing, St Richard’s and Southlands hospitals were charged more than £2million for parking in 2016-17.

Total money raised from parking charges in car parks run by Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has spiked by more than 25 per cent, a Freedom of Information request has revealed.

Across the trusts sites visitors paid £2,025,657 in 2016-17.

This was slightly lower than the previous year’s £2,049,168, but more than a quarter highter than the £1,499,242raised in 2013-14.

Robert Cairney, director of capital development and property at Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We do try to keep the costs as low as possible and in line with other comparable charges in each of the three areas our hospitals are located in.

We provide significant concessions for patients who are in hospital for a long period and for specific groups, such as patients undergoing regular dialysis, we ensure that their parking is free.

The income is reinvested into parking and security services, with any surplus being used to improve patient services across the Trust.”

Full figures:

2013/14: £1,499,242

2014/15: £1,643,767

2015/16: £2,049,168

2016/17: £2,025,657

