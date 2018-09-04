West Sussex cardiac patients set for annual charity walk

Heart patients, their friends and family members will be stepping out for the annual walk for Cardiac Rehab Support West Sussex.

The walk along Worthing seafront on Saturday, September 8, starts at Sea Lane Café in Goring at 10am and follows a circular route to Worthing Pier and back.

Steve Hodder, charity trustee, said: “The annual sponsored fun walk is a major funding event for our charity. The money raised will go to helping heart patients in West Sussex recover from their illness.

“We support those who have a cardiac condition as well as their carers and families. This could be people with angina, those who have had a heart attack, surgery, a coronary artery bypass or heart failure. It includes illness, distress, stress, uncertainty and any kind of disability arising from an underlying cardiac condition.

“We are also prepared to support those experiencing financial hardship as a result of their cardiac condition.”

Cardiac Rehab Support West Sussex supports the rehab department at Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and helps fund activities across West Sussex for those suffering, or recovering from, a cardiac condition.

If you would like to take part, or just go along on the day. Find out more at www.cardiacrehabsupport.org.uk/walk.html or write to Cardiac Rehab Support West Sussex, 4 Highdown Drive, Littlehampton BN17 6HJ.

