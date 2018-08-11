Heavy rain creates major traffic delays in Chichester

Heavy rain brought Chichester traffic virtually to a standstill yesterday evening.

After a day of constant downpours, College Lane and Firestation roundabout were under water, although some vehicles still struggled through.

After receiving a number of calls from the public about flooding, firefighters advised drivers to stay clear of affected roads and not attempt to go through the water.

The Met Office forecast for today (Saturday August 11) is for more heavy rain this afternoon while Sunday could also see more downpours.