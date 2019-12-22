Heavy traffic due to flooding on the A27 in Chichester

Traffic is moving very slowly due to flooding on the A27 Chichester bypass.

The carriageway is affected by flooding both ways at the Whyke Roundabout, according to travel reports.

Traffic is moving slowly.

Elsewhere in the area there is flooding on the A29 Westergate Street both ways between the A259 and B2233 Nyton Road.

The road remains passable, according to reports.

More to follow.

