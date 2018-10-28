Heavy traffic on M23 near Gatwick due to broken down car

Motorists are facing delays on the M23 near Gatwick Airport this afternoon due to a broken down car.

Traffic reports say the broken down red classic car is situated on the M23, northbound, from J9 (Gatwick Airport) to M25 J7.

Lane one (of three) is also blocked in the roadworks area, due to the breakdown, which is about one mile south of the M25 junction.

