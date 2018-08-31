Help end period poverty in Chichester

Girls in need of sanitary products at school could be helped by the Red Box Project’s new Chichester arm.

Lynsey Hutcheson, 39, who is heading up the city’s project, said she was heard about the national campaign and was moved by the predicament of young women and girls caught short or unable to afford or access period products.

The Stedham mum of three teenage daughters, Lynsey is hoping the boxes of sanitary items at school receptions will help students who may otherwise skip school to avoid a very personal and embarrassing situation.

She said: “It just takes on person to make a donation and appeal and it can have such a difference to somebody’s life.

“That’s why I got involved because I couldn’t just sit at home not doing anything, I just find it so heartbreaking.”

She said the appeal would help not only those in ‘period poverty’ but also those who had their first period at school or who didn’t have products with them or someone with whom they could discuss period issues at home.

Chichester College has already agreed to take part in the scheme and Lynsey hopes other schools in the area will also want to participate.

She said she understood that a scheme was also in the process of being set up in the Midhurst area.

To find out more about how to support the Red Box Project Chichester, visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/The-Red-Box-Project-Chichester-2206988452910367/