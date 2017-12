Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital is appealing for help after running low on supplies of newspaper for hedgehogs.

Large numbers of hedgehogs are treated by the charity over winter and newspaper keeps the animals snug and warm.

The Observer has given some back copies from our office, but the hedgehogs get through a lot of paper every day.

Readers can donate their old Observers to the charity’s Sidlesham centre in Cow Lane, PO20 7LN.